Priyanka Chopra shares adorable selfie with her 'Lil Big Boy'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday treated her fans to an adorable selfie with her furry friend. The 'Baywatch' actor posted a selfie with her German shepherd dog on Instagram. In the photograph, Chopra is seen while Gino resting his head over the 'Dostana' actor's arm in what seems to be a poolside snap.

The 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' actor is seen in a chunky white-rimmed sunglasses and a black two-piece bikini. "My lil big boy! @ginothegerman," the 'Mary Kom' actor captioned the picture.Priyanka's singer-husband Nick Jonas along with over 1 lakh fans hit the like button on the picture.

One user commented, "So adorable omg." "Pretty," noted another user in the comments section.

The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor has 3 dogs--Gino, Diana and the latest addition to the family 'Panda'.Priyanka and Nick Jonas' furry friends have their own separate Instagram accounts, each with thousands of followers. (ANI)