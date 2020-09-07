Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger Shroff to debut as singer with track 'Unbelievable'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Monday announced that he is making his singing debut with upcoming track "Unbelievable". Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new," Tiger said. Filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who worked with Tiger in "Student of the Year 2", has directed the music video with choreography by Paresh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:48 IST
Tiger Shroff to debut as singer with track 'Unbelievable'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Monday announced that he is making his singing debut with upcoming track "Unbelievable" . The 30-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, while posting the motion poster for the track.

"Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new," Tiger said. "Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon" he added.

Produced by Big Bang Music, the track has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Tiger lending the vocals. Filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who worked with Tiger in "Student of the Year 2", has directed the music video with choreography by Paresh. On the acting front, Tiger was most recently seen in "Baaghi 3", which released countrywide in March this year.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Altair extends strategic OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to optimize high performance computing

Bengaluru India Troy USA September 7 ANINewsVoir Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing HPC, and data analytics, extended its multi-year OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard ...

Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully testing Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO for successfully testing the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle HSTDV, saying it is a landmark achi...

Kemp's two-run blast lifts Rockies past Dodgers

Matt Kemp hit a two-run home run against his former team to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-6 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. Josh Fuentes also hit a home run as the Rockies took the lead on four different occasions...

UK house prices hit new high after COVID lockdown - Halifax

British house prices jumped by the most since 2016 in August to hit a record high, mortgage lender Halifax said, adding to signs of a post-lockdown boom in the countrys housing market even as fears grow of a sharp rise in unemployment.House...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020