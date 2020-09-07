Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Anupam Kher urges people to be extra cautious as facilities reopen

Stressing on the need to be vigilant and extra cautious as facilitates are being re-opened post the coronavirus induced lockdown, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday sent a message to his fans to 'not to get drawn into the fact that everything is normal around us' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:17 IST
COVID-19: Anupam Kher urges people to be extra cautious as facilities reopen
Anupam Kher (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Stressing on the need to be vigilant and extra cautious as facilitates are being re-opened post the coronavirus induced lockdown, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday sent a message to his fans to 'not to get drawn into the fact that everything is normal around us' amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Friends facilities have been opened so that life can be seen coming back on track. But the #COVID-19 epidemic is in the air..." wrote the 'Hotel Mumbai' actor as he posted a video message on Twitter.

In the video, Kher said, "Friends, we have been taught since childhood to be optimistic, and not to lose hope in any situation... and that is exactly the same we are doing in this fight against COVID-19. We are slowly trying to go out and gradually our lives are moving ahead, we are noticing more people on roads, shops, parlours are opening, even there are talks about opening some hotels, and we even notice crowds of people which ingest in our minds that our life is coming back to normal. But this isn't the case." Pointing on the inclined graph of COVID-19 cases, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor added, "Albeit, the numbers are increasing, number of deaths are on the rise. So on one hand, where life has to follow its normal course, while on the other hand, our precautions, our efforts should be more strict... Let's not get drawn into the fact that everything is normal around us."

Urging people to be extra cautious, Kher said, "I request all of you, just like we took precautions in a principled manner at the beginning of the lockdown...of wearing masks, washing hands and maintain social distancing... let's bring back that time..." The 'Saaransh' actor added that apart from his family, he noticed friends, relatives and known ones who have been infected with COVID-19 and it's penetrating. He warned, "friends, not just be relaxed about the situation, relaxation should be in mind that one-day things will be better, but till then please wear a mask, wash your hands and maintain social distancing! Don't forget and we need to get back to five months back and follow the same that we were following if we want to live 50 or 100 years more in life... that's what I want." (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Altair extends strategic OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to optimize high performance computing

Bengaluru India Troy USA September 7 ANINewsVoir Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing HPC, and data analytics, extended its multi-year OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard ...

Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully testing Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO for successfully testing the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle HSTDV, saying it is a landmark achi...

Kemp's two-run blast lifts Rockies past Dodgers

Matt Kemp hit a two-run home run against his former team to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-6 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. Josh Fuentes also hit a home run as the Rockies took the lead on four different occasions...

UK house prices hit new high after COVID lockdown - Halifax

British house prices jumped by the most since 2016 in August to hit a record high, mortgage lender Halifax said, adding to signs of a post-lockdown boom in the countrys housing market even as fears grow of a sharp rise in unemployment.House...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020