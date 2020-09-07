Left Menu
LGBTQ relationship in 'Eternals' is 'inherent' to film's story, says Kevin Feige

"(An LGBTQ relationship in the film) was always sort of inherent in the story and the makeup of the different types of 'Eternals'," Feige told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think it is extremely well done, and I look forward to that level of inclusion in our future movies being less of a topic," he added.

Kevin Feige says he hopes that inclusivity becomes a norm in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the LGBTQ relationship arc in "Eternals" . Feige-led Marvel Studios has been making efforts to incorporate more diversity in its films after the success of "Black Panther" , which featured a virtually all-black cast, and its first woman-fronted superhero movie "Captain Marvel".

"I think it is extremely well done, and I look forward to that level of inclusion in our future movies being less of a topic," he added. The story of "Eternals" is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

The film will feature Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harington. "Eternals" is scheduled to be released worldwide in February 2021.

