Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:08 IST
It has been over six months since Crash Landing on You dropped its finale. Now fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin can no longer wait to see them again in Season 2. Here we are going to present some facts based on which we believe Crash Landing on You Season 2 can't be avoided and the creators will surely work on it in future.

Firstly, Crash Landing on You is yet to be renewed for Season 2. The series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is the highest rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history. The series stole Netflix's viewers' hearts across the planet. Variety Magazine named it as one of 'The Best International Shows on Netflix'. Time Magazine also ranked it as one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

According to Sports Kyunghyang, Crash Landing on You has remained in the Top 10 on the Netflix application in Japan ever since its release in February. The figures show that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starring series is at par with the popularity of Winter Sonata, which made a massive hit across Asia years back.

Fans are ardently waiting for the renewal of Crash Landing on You Season 2. They once again want to see the romantic saga between Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's characters, Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri in the second season. You will be surprised to know that watching Crash Landing on You has also almost become a syndrome in Japan despite her worsening relationship with South Korea.

Not only this, Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi also watched all the episodes, what he said to a Special Editor of the Mainichi Newspaper, Takao Yamada. "The idea of making a romantic comedy of the love line between a North Korean soldier and a South Korean businesswoman is fresh. The drama replicated life in North Korea as realistic as possible," Takao Yamada complimented Crash Landing on You while stating in a column.

Many fans may not know that a petition was also launched in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. So far, it has received over 9k signatures. Among multiple suggestions for further storyline, one vital message is the urge to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's characters, Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri getting married and starting a family. Many fans have commented that the series deserves a second season.

We believe the renewal for Crash Landing on You for Season 2 is delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Hyun Bin's return to South Korea in September is highly expected to open another door for this globally-acclaimed series.

