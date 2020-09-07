Left Menu
Development News Edition

British broadcaster David Attenborough given Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

Accepting the award for the year 2019, Attenborough said, "We have to change from being nationalists to being international". The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development was instituted in the memory of the former prime minister by a trust in her name in 1986.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:06 IST
British broadcaster David Attenborough given Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday conferred the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize on British broadcaster David Attenborough at a virtual event. Congress President Sonia Gandhi was also present during the online award function.

She described David Attenborough as one of Nature's "most staunch conscience keepers" for over half a century. David is also the brother of actor Richard Attenborough. "David is already well known to us all through his prodigious creativity in educating the humankind with brilliant films and books about the natural world. And he has, of late, been the most sensible voice warning us that we, more than anything else, are responsible for the accelerating threat to the environment on our planet," Gandhi said in her speech.

"When environmental protection has become all the more imperative, when climate change and continued loss of bio-diversity is threatening livelihoods and public health, indeed life on earth, there could not have been a more appropriate choice for an award in her name than Sir David Attenborough," she said. Accepting the award for the year 2019, Attenborough said, "We have to change from being nationalists to being international".

The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development was instituted in the memory of the former prime minister by a trust in her name in 1986. It consists of a monetary award of Rs 25 lakh along with a citation. The award is given to individuals or organisations who work towards ensuring international peace and development, ensuring that scientific discoveries are used to further the scope of freedom and better humanity, and creating new international economic order.

Sonia Gandhi said Indira Gandhi despite being born in a political family saw herself as a child of Nature, developing a special affinity for mountains, forests, birds and animals from an early age. "As prime minister, she became an unwavering champion of environmental protection long before that cause had become popular both in India and abroad. While helping India accelerate the pace of investment and expand its economic infrastructure, she was very sensitive to the imperative of maintaining what she would often call 'ecological balance'. Her political innings were a search for that balance and a journey of educating her colleagues and the people to preserve that balance.

"It is not a surprise, therefore, to find that the legal and institutional framework India now has for protecting its wonderful bio-diversity had been put in place during her tenure as Prime Minister. It bears her personal imprimatur," the Congress chief said.   Describing David Attenborough as the world's leading authority on the natural world, she said his passion has been inspiring and is also to reiterate what we all acknowledge. "Age has not dimmed his zeal, neither has humanity's willful disregard for what he says," she said, adding that he has kept going relentlessly, educating, enlightening and sensitizing millions of people.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lt Guv Sinha condoles demise of former NC MLA

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former National Conference MLA Thakur Rachpal Singh who died of coronavirus. In a condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal...

Three Somali special forces killed, US officer wounded in car bomb -Somali official

Three Somali special forces soldiers were killed and a U.S. officer was seriously wounded in a car bomb on Monday outside the forces base in the countrys south, a regional Somali government official said. Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said the...

Vietnam begins trial of 29 villagers in deadly land dispute

A Vietnamese court on Monday began the trial of 29 villagers accused of involvement in a deadly clash with police over a land dispute, state media reported. State broadcaster VTV said 25 of the defendants are accused of murdering three poli...

NHAI takes 'strict action' against defaulting firms for accident at under-construction bridge in WB

The NHAI on Monday said it has debarred the developer firm and consultants from participation in future projects after holding them responsible for accident at an under-construction bridge over river Ganga at downstream of Farakka Barrage i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020