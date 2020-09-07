Left Menu
Jwala Gutta announces engagement to Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal

Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta on Monday announced her engagement to cricketer-turned actor and film producer Vishnu Vishal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:43 IST
Jwala Gutta announces engagement to Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal

Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta on Monday announced her engagement to cricketer-turned actor and film producer Vishnu Vishal. The Commonwealth Games gold-medallist took to Twitter, on the occasion of her 37th birthday, to announce the development, along with pictures of the happy couple. "N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to! Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure," Gutta tweeted.

Vishal played a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league games before a leg injury ended his cricketing career. The 36-year-old then went on to act and produce Tamil films like Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran and Ratsasan. "Happy birthday @Guttajwala New start to LIFE.. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around.. Need all your love n blessings guys.. #newbeginnings," Vishal wrote on his social media accounts.

Gutta was earlier married to fellow shuttler Chetan Anand. Vishal was also married before and has a son from the relationship..

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

