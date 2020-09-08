Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cheek to cheek,'Dancing with the Stars' waltzes back despite pandemic

There will be no studio audience, no group dances, no sky box where the celebrities and their partners congregate. But there will be all the usual tangos and waltzes, and no masks on the dancers when television's "Dancing with the Stars" returns next week with Derek Hough as a new judge.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:00 IST
Cheek to cheek,'Dancing with the Stars' waltzes back despite pandemic

There will be no studio audience, no group dances, no sky box where the celebrities and their partners congregate.

But there will be all the usual tangos and waltzes, and no masks on the dancers when television's "Dancing with the Stars" returns next week with Derek Hough as a new judge. "If you want to know you are in the middle of a pandemic there are a million places you can go. What we want to do is give you a respite from that and just entertain you for two hours," Rob Mills, the executive overseeing the show at ABC television, told Reuters.

U.S. TV and movie production is tentatively returning under complex safety guidelines after a five-month shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Making the ballroom dance show in Los Angeles with multiple contestants, music, and close partner work proved an especially daunting task but producers said they never contemplated ditching the new season.

"The show will be much more about the couple and the dance again. It takes the show back to the core of what it is really about," said executive producer Andrew Llinares. "Dancing with the Stars," made by the BBC Studios production arm in Los Angeles, returns for Season 29 on ABC on Sept. 14. The new set eliminates the audience, the extra long table seats judges 8 ft (2.4 meters) apart, and remote cameras will capture rehearsals.

The 15 dancers and 15 celebrities will be tested for COVID five times a week. Crew and backstage staff will wear masks and get regular tests too. "If a celebrity does test positive, sadly it probably means they are out of the competition," Llinares said.

Travel restrictions will keep British judge Len Goodman in the U.K., although producers say they are figuring out how to include him in the show somehow. Judge Bruno Tonioli will be back but will not crisscross the Atlantic to also appear in the BBC version "Strictly Ballroom." Carrie Anne Inaba will be joined on the judging panel by Hough, a six times winner as a professional dancer.

The celebrity cast includes Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, rapper Nelly and "Tiger King" reality star Carole Baskin. The professionals who are married will live apart from each other, the celebrities are being asked to quarantine, and there will be no band on stage.

"It is very, very intense to make sure people are safe," Tyra Banks, the show's new host, told Reuters. (Additional reporting by Rollo Ross; Editing by David Gregorio)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PM to hold 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on Sept 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold Svanidhi Samvaad with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on September 9. According to a press note from the Prime Ministers Office PMO, the Government of India had launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on Ju...

Nigerian doctors strike again over benefits amid coronavirus

Nigerian resident doctors began their second strike of the year over pay and working conditions amid the spread of the new coronavirus, the doctors union told Reuters on Tuesday.The strike began on Monday, and includes 16,000 resident docto...

Investments in public health, an investment in safer future, urges Tedros

COVID-19 is teaching all of us many lessons, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a media briefing in Geneva, on Monday.One of them is that health is not a luxury item for those who can afford it its a necessity and a ...

Nitish can t win seats in double digit if he fights on his own: Tejashwi

Hitting back at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for launching a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad politically as well as personally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday said the JDU presidents impressive face cannot fetch him seats even in double ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020