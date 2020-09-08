Dharmendra, Madhuri, others wish Asha Bhosle on her 87th birthday

Left Menu
Several Bollywood celebrities extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Asha Bhosle as she stepped into her 87th on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:41 IST
Singer Asha Bhosle (file). Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood celebrities extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Asha Bhosle as she stepped into her 87th on Tuesday. Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol took to Twitter to share a throwback monochrome picture of himself with the singing sensation and said, "Happy birthday Asha ji we love you and pray for your happy, healthy and peaceful life."

The 'Sholay' actor also shared the video of a0 song - 'Tere Paas Aake' - sung by the senior singer for one of his films 'Neela Aakash.' "Asha Ji , An old song to celebrate your birthday," he tweeted along with the video of the song. Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit also took to the microblogging site and penned down the lyrics of one of the most loved songs by Bhosle to wish her on her birthday.

"Tumse milke aisa laga, tumse milke......Asha Tai aapki aawaaz humesha mere dil ko chhooo leti hai (Asha Tai your voice always touches my heart). Happy Birthday," she wrote along with the picture. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker also posted a picture with the "LEGEND" and extended birthday greetings to her. "Happy Birthday to THE LEGEND Asha tai!! THE most ENTERTAINING, full of FUN, YOUNG & ENERGETIC performer that I've had the good fortune of having worked with! @ashabhosletai," he tweeted.

"For the RECORD - Singing since 1943 | 11,000 songs | 20 Indian languages #HappyBirthdayAshaBhosle," he added. Actor Riteish Deshmukh too poted a picture of himself with the legendary singer and penned a birthday wish in Marathi.

"Happy birthday Asha Bhosle jee (Mother) - May you have abundant life, this is the prayer to the lord," he tweeted. The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and further boasted an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry spanning more than six decades.

In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music history.

The singer has made her mettle strong in music by giving hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others. Bhosle was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. (ANI)

