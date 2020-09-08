Rhea's arrest will 'silence' her supporters: Chirag Paswan
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty will "silence" those supporting her. "The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:12 IST
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty will "silence" those supporting her. "The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case. This arrest will silence all those who were standing with her," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput"
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant's death case.
ALSO READ
NCB registers criminal case against actor Rhea Chakraborty, others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs: Officials.
SSR death case: MSHRC notice to Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter morgue
Police posted outside Rhea Chakraborty's residence following her appeal
CBI should arrest Rhea Chakraborty immediately: JDU leader
I was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money: Rhea Chakraborty