TV's 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to end after 14 years

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which helped make Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business, will air its last season early next year, the network and the extended family said. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The television reality show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is ending in 2021 after 14 years, the E! network said on Tuesday. "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which helped make Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business, will air its last season early next year, the network and the extended family said.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family said on social media. They gave no reasons for the decision but E! said in a statement that it respects "the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" made its debut in 2012 and spawned 12 spinoff series. Throughout the years it chronicled key events in the personal and professional lives of the California family, including Kim Kardashian's marriage to rapper Kanye West, an armed robbery in Paris, the break-up of Khloe Kardashian's marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom, and the transition of family patriarch Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.

The show, and the Kardashian's presence on social media, helped Kim Kardashian launch a beauty and shapewear line, the modeling career of her half-sister Kendall Jenner, and a lip gloss business that turned half-sister Kylie Jenner into a billionaire at the age of 21.

