Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' ending after 20 seasons

We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she added. Kim further said that she will "forever cherish" the wonderful memories she made during her show's run.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 11:53 IST
'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' ending after 20 seasons
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (kimkardashian)

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" , one of the longest-running American reality series, is finally coming to an end. The show, which made Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner overnight stars, will conclude in early 2021 after running for 20 seasons. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'," "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she added.

Kim further said that she will "forever cherish" the wonderful memories she made during her show's run. "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" , which first aired in 2007, focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. It mainly focused on sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The show also featured matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney's on-off boyfriend Scott Disick. Kris' ex-husband, Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner was on the show until their divorce in 2015.

Upon its debut, the show was an instant hit among the viewers and became a pop culture sensation. It catapulted the family to fame that helped them venture into fashion and beauty businesses. Kim said that the show, which ran on E!, played an important role in her life.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," she added.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Growth ahead of fiscal reform: Japan PM hopeful Suga's key policies

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and two other candidates started their campaigns this week to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party LDP, and as premier. Abe announced last mon...

MK Stalin announces names of DMK General Secretary, Treasurer

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday announced the names of the General Secretary and the Treasurer of the party.Durai Murugan has been elected unanimously as DMK General Secretary.TR Balu has been elected as DMK T...

SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking deferment, cancellation of NEET exam

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET scheduled for September 13. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that authorities...

Android 11 highlights: Manage conversations, bubbles, device controls and more

The 11th version of the Android operating system, Android 11, has arrived and it is rolling out today on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme phones with more partners and upgrading devices to receive the update over the coming mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020