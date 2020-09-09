Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 years of 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan': Director Ali Abbas Zafar recounts making of his first movie

On the ninth anniversary of his first film 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', director Ali Abbas Zafar recounted his fruitful journey in the Bollywood industry -- from an assistant director to that of a star and independent director.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:37 IST
9 years of 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan': Director Ali Abbas Zafar recounts making of his first movie
9 years of 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' . Image Credit: ANI

On the ninth anniversary of his first film 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', director Ali Abbas Zafar recounted his fruitful journey in the Bollywood industry -- from an assistant director to that of a star and independent director. 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', the romantic-comedy movie starring Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, and Ali Zafar marks his first directorial project, after being an assistant director in Yash Raj Films (YRF).

As he recounted the journey of making his first film, the 38-year-old director said: "My journey from being an assistant director to director has been very exciting and I must say, little filmy. I was an assistant director in YRF on 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom', 'Badmaash Company', 'New York', 'Tashan' and then while I was assisting, I was writing films parallelly. So, after I finished 'Badmaash Company', I gave a script to Adi." He added: "One day, I was driving to Goa with some friends and he called me and said I read your script and I think it's pretty good. It just needs some minor fixing and we are good to go. I would say it's been miraculous, it's been fascinating and to be a complete outsider in this industry, to get a chance to direct for YRF and to work with Katrina, Imran and Adi has been a blessing."

Hailing from the city of Dehradun, the 'Gunday' director is the youngest filmmaker to have two Rs 300 crores blockbusters to his credit with movies like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. In the process of helming 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', Zafar says he has made a friend for a lifetime in -the lead actor of the flick, Katrina Kaif.

"Katrina and I are like chalk and cheese! Definitely best of friends but we have our disagreements too. That is what keeps our relationship real and relevant. You just need to be true to yourself and especially when you find close friends, you need to be honest with them. I've always tried to do the best I could do with her and she supported me in every possible way she could," he said. Zafar also credited actor Katrina Kaif's decision to choose him over other filmmakers as a "very brave decision".

"When she said yes to 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', the role on paper was very strong but you know I was a complete newcomer and she was riding super high on her success. Since then, till now we've been more of personal friends than professional friends. So yes, thank you Katrina for always being there for me and it's been great to have you in my life!" he added. He also noted that being a first-time director and to have written a script that had a progressive woman protagonist who lived her life on her own terms, meant a lot of creative freedom to chase this idea.

The director revealed that there was "complete creative freedom" while working with YRF from 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' to 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. "I think I found my voice as a film-maker in YRF. It's a dream to have a producer like Adi Chopra because he himself is a director and he understands that if he is giving responsibility to someone to direct a film, to tell a story, he just needs to fly, he needs to have wings of his own creativity," the director added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tradenfill Company extends Free services to companies registered under Start-up India during this pandemic as a part of their CSR initiative

Covid has had an unprecedented and deep impact on the businesses worldwide. The companies have found themselves to be in uncharted territories facing a very unique set of challenges. In view of such a massive challenge, India has recalibrat...

Surekha Sikri stable but still under observation in ICU, says her agent

Mumbai, Sep 9 PTI&#160;Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri, who was hospitalised after she suffered a brain stroke, is stable but still under observation in the ICU, her agent Vivek Sidhwani said on Wednesday. The 75-year-ol...

India probes alleged increase in imports of PVC resin from Japan

India has initiated a probe into an alleged increase in imports of a certain type of PVC resin, used in various sectors including construction and medical devices, from Japan following complaints by domestic firms. According to a notificati...

HC asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana's bungalow

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow here and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020