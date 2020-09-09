Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:40 IST
Netflix’s Blackpink documentary to premier on October 14
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Netflix has announced that a documentary on popular K-pop band Blackpink, will be hitting its platform on October 14. The documentary, titled "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky", will follow the lives of group members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose.

The streamer shared the news in a post on Twitter. "BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14! Oh and that's not all ... on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons," Netflix said.

Directed by Caroline Suh, the documentary will follow the K-pop quartet from their trainee days to the global sensations they are today. Viewers will get a first look into the recording process of the band's follow up album, which depicts the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group, and showcases each member's incredible talent that when combined, creates the uniquely trailblazing DNA of Blackpink. The film will culminate with Blackpink's historic 2019 performance at Coachella that made them the first K-pop girl group to perform at the famed music festival. "We can't wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix! We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years," the group said in a statement.

"Blackpink: Light Up the Sky" has been produced by Cara Mones and executive produced by Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick, and Zara Duffy at RadicalMedia,

