Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team 'Bell Bottom' gifts Akshay Kumar a bell-bottom full of love on his birthday

Megastar Akshay Kumar who rings in his 53rd birthday with the cast and crew of his upcoming espionage thriller 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland has received a special gift on his birthday--'A bell-bottom full of love.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:15 IST
Team 'Bell Bottom' gifts Akshay Kumar a bell-bottom full of love on his birthday
Vaani Kapoor writing birthday message for Akshay Kumar . Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Akshay Kumar who rings in his 53rd birthday with the cast and crew of his upcoming espionage thriller 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland has received a special gift on his birthday--'A bell-bottom full of love.' The unit of Bellbottom, shooting in Scotland hit upon a novel idea to celebrate the 'Namaste London' stars' 53rd birthday. The special gift offered by the whole unit of the film was a pair of dark blue bell-bottom pants - signed by the entire unit of 'Bellbottom'. The pair of trousers, packed with birthday messages of love and warmth scribbled all over was the first birthday gift of the day received by Akshay.

According to a source in the unit, it was film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh's idea to create this invaluable gift for the actor. And just so that Akshay does not get wind of the surprise, all prep-work for the same was done before and after shooting hours and it was finally total teamwork that created the perfect Bell Bottom. The entire team poured in their love in the form lovely messages marked on the pair of dark blue pair of Bell Bottom, which included some Shayaris, and anecdotes in Hindi and Marathi.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya also wrote some fond wishes and Jackky Bhagnani could not stop writing his message on the Bell Bottom for a good 10 minutes. Huma Qureshi, on the other hand, tried to play around with the initials HBD but could not go far and just wrote Happy Birthday while Vaani Kapoor who simply adores her 'Bellbottom' co-star added some lovely lines to round up the perfect gift.

Earlier in the day, on account of his birthday, the 'Good Newwz' actor has received birthday wishes from his co-stars and friends including Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu among many others. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankan navy tows stricken tanker away from coast, Indian plane sprays trailing slick

The Sri Lankan navy towed a stricken supertanker away from the Indian Ocean islands east coast on Wednesday, while an Indian Coast Guard plane sprayed chemical dispersants on a long oil slick that trailed in its wake. A fire broke out in th...

Czechs order face masks indoors as daily cases top 1,000

The Czech government has decided that all people must wear face masks inside public buildings from Thursday after a record spike in new coronavirus cases that topped 1,000 for the first time.Health Minister Adam Vojtech announced the measur...

Slovenia confirms the highest daily number of coronavirus cases

Slovenia, which was the first European state to declare an end to the coronavirus pandemic in May, on Wednesday reported its the highest daily count of new infections since registering its first case in March. The government on Wednesday re...

Olympics-Over 160 rights groups call on IOC chief to revoke 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Over 160 human rights advocacy groups have delivered a joint letter to the chief of the International Olympic Committee IOC calling for it to reconsider its choice to award China the 2022 Winter Games in light of Beijings human rights recor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020