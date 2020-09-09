Team 'Bell Bottom' gifts Akshay Kumar a bell-bottom full of love on his birthday

Megastar Akshay Kumar who rings in his 53rd birthday with the cast and crew of his upcoming espionage thriller 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland has received a special gift on his birthday--'A bell-bottom full of love.' The unit of Bellbottom, shooting in Scotland hit upon a novel idea to celebrate the 'Namaste London' stars' 53rd birthday. The special gift offered by the whole unit of the film was a pair of dark blue bell-bottom pants - signed by the entire unit of 'Bellbottom'. The pair of trousers, packed with birthday messages of love and warmth scribbled all over was the first birthday gift of the day received by Akshay.

According to a source in the unit, it was film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh's idea to create this invaluable gift for the actor. And just so that Akshay does not get wind of the surprise, all prep-work for the same was done before and after shooting hours and it was finally total teamwork that created the perfect Bell Bottom. The entire team poured in their love in the form lovely messages marked on the pair of dark blue pair of Bell Bottom, which included some Shayaris, and anecdotes in Hindi and Marathi.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya also wrote some fond wishes and Jackky Bhagnani could not stop writing his message on the Bell Bottom for a good 10 minutes. Huma Qureshi, on the other hand, tried to play around with the initials HBD but could not go far and just wrote Happy Birthday while Vaani Kapoor who simply adores her 'Bellbottom' co-star added some lovely lines to round up the perfect gift.

Earlier in the day, on account of his birthday, the 'Good Newwz' actor has received birthday wishes from his co-stars and friends including Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu among many others. (ANI)