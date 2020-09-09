Left Menu
Mirzapur Season 2 to be out on Oct 23, limping Guddu to be seen taking revenge

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:52 IST
Mirzapur Season 2 to be out on Oct 23, limping Guddu to be seen taking revenge
The vital notable thing at the end of this video shows Ali Faizal's character Govind Pandit aka Guddu limping his way to an old large building.

Mirzapur Season 2 is undeniably a highly anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series fans have been waiting since November 2018. The series lovers have become desperate to know when it will be released and what they can see next.

The wait for Mirzapur Season 2 is over and it will be out on October 23 this year. Good news is that the shooting for Mirzapur Season 2 was already completed before the attack of coronavirus pandemic in India. Fans need to wait just for a few days to see the premiere of the second season.

The viewers are happy as Mirzapur Season 2 will see Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Anjum Sharma. The second season will also see Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar and Vijay Verma joining the cast.

Before the release of official trailer, Amazon continued to release multiple videos for weeks. On August 21, Amazon shared a video showing how fans have been aggressively waiting for it. The video concludes by saying, "Jaldi milenge, bahot hua intezaar" (it will be out soon, the wait has been adequate).

That video on Mirzapur Season 2 portrays a glimpse from fan events, varied comments, mainly those asking for the second season, stage shows etc. The viewers are impressed with the promise that it will be out soon.

The vital notable thing at the end of this video shows Ali Faizal's character Govind Pandit aka Guddu limping his way to an old large building. From this shot, we can assume that Mirzapur Season 2 will deal with Guddu will emerge stronger (by surviving Munna's onslaught) than before to take avenge on his wife and brother's death.

The synopsis of official plot for Mirzapur Season 2 yet to be disclosed. However, fans will see Guddu taking revenge against Kaleen Bhaiya and his son Munna. Before the release date's announcement, a video was released that shows Ali Faizal's character Govind Pandit aka Guddu limping his way to an old large building.

Mirzapur Season 2 will be out on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

