Vaani Kapoor extends birthday wishes to 'Bell Bottom' co-star Akshay Kumar

Joining the growing list of Bollywood celebrities is actor Vaani Kapoor who on Wednesday extended lovely birthday wishes to superstar Akshay Kumar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:38 IST
Actors Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Joining the growing list of Bollywood celebrities is actor Vaani Kapoor who on Wednesday extended lovely birthday wishes to superstar Akshay Kumar. Kapoor, who is playing opposite to the 'Khiladi' actor in the upcoming espionage-thriller 'Bell Bottom' took to Twitter to pen down a sweet wish on his special day.

As she greeted, the 'Befikre' actor also noted that it is her "pleasure" to have been working alongside Akshay Kumar in the forthcoming spy thriller. "Happy birthday @akshaykumarsir! Wish you the best of the best and happiness beyond measure. It's such a pleasure to be working with you. Lots of love," read her tweet.

She also posted the video that featured the 'Bell Bottom' cast and crew, who are currently in Scotland, gifting the 'Kesari' actor a special gift - 'A bell-bottom full of love'. The unit of Bellbottom hit upon a novel idea to celebrate the 'Namaste London' stars' 53rd birthday. The special gift offered by the whole unit of the film was a pair of dark blue bell-bottom pants - signed by the entire unit.

The pair of trousers, packed with birthday messages of love and warmth scribbled all over was the first birthday gift of the day received by Akshay. Not just the movie team, scores of Bollywood celebrities, his friends, and co-star from the industry left no stone unturned in making his 53rd birthday special.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, and many others hopped on the social media platforms to express the level of love and admiration they have for the 'Good Newwz' actor. Akshay, who is hailed as one of the fittest celebrities in the industry, began his Bollywood journey as a lead actor with 1991 with 'Saugandh'. Not only he made a mark in the industry but is also praised for his healthy lifestyle and regular workout.

With an impressive array of roles under his belt, the star has given a number of memorable movies in a career spanning over almost three decades. Akshay's whose action sequences send fans into a frenzy has obtained a black belt in Taekwondo and no wonders even the most difficult stunt performed by him looks effortless.

While he chuckles the audience away with family entertaining movies, he has also given movies including 'PadMan,' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' that surrounds around different social causes. Akshay Kumar is married to actor Twinkle Khanna. The couple is parents to son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara. (ANI)

