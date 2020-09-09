Bengal: Man hacks wife, thinking she died, he kills self

A 36-year-old man, who lost his job recently, hacked his wife with a dagger in West Bengal's Bankura district after a fight, following which he died of suicide thinking that he had killed her, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Ramkrishna Pally in Mana Char in the Barjora police station area, they said.

Surjo Sarkar lost his job during the lockdown, following which he went into depression. He often used to have fights with his wife Aparna after that, local sources said. Surjo also started visiting a tantric with the hope of getting over his woes, they said.

On Tuesday evening, Aparna (30) went to her father's place along with their three daughters and Surjo went to visit the tantric, police said. Surjo called Aparna and asked her to come to the tantric as well but she refused, they said.

Following this, Surjo went to Aparna's father's place and brought her and their daughter home. As they continued to fight, Surjo hacked his wife with a 'katari' (a small dagger) in the heat of the moment and probably thinking that he had killed her as she was lying unconscious, he hung himself in the same room, police said.

Aparna is undergoing treatment at a hospital, while Surjo's body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.