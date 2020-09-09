Akshay Kumar gets bruised during 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls' shoot, terms it a memento

Actor Akshay Kumar reportedly got bruised during the shooting of the Discovery channel's adventure show 'Into The Wild' while British adventurer Bear Grylls was teaching him a survival skill. The superstar who was learning the technique of climbing a rope ladder at the extraction point when he got bruised and said that he has never attempted the skill before in his life.

"I've never climbed this. I've climbed a lot of ladders, but never one foot ahead, one foot behind. This is going to be the first time I'm going to try doing this," he said. As the 'Baby' actor landed on the bridge he exclaimed in enjoyment and said termed the moment as a memento.

"The climb was very good. Really enjoyed myself. Learned something new, how to climb. One foot ahead, one foot behind, that's something new which I learned. And here it is, a memento," he said. Shot at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve, 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar', will follow all military-style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist, and philanthropist.

The buzz around Akshay Kumar's episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas 'Into The Wild with Rajinikanth' is the second-highest-rated show ever in the genre. The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel. (ANI)