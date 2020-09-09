Left Menu
Financial crisis drives man to end life

Facing a financial crisis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a 53-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Narkhed town in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday. He had been facing a financial crisis since then," the official said. The man, who lived with his wife and a son, hanged himself at his home in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facing a financial crisis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a 53-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Narkhed town in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased, Mahendra Dhoke, used to run a 'paan' shop, a police official said.

"Under a government-run housing scheme, he had borrowed money from a lender and constructed a new house, where he had shifted in March this year," the official said. "However, his shop remained shut since March due to the coronavirus outbreak. He had been facing a financial crisis since then," the official said.

The man, who lived with his wife and a son, hanged himself at his home in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. "A suicide note was recovered from his pocket, in which he said that he was ending his life due to the financial problems," the official said.

