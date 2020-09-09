BMC exempts Kangana from home quarantine
Ranaut, who is currently in news because of the controversy over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and the BMC's demolition of `illegal' structures at her bungalow, arrived here earlier in the day. A senior BMC official said she had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:42 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has exemptedBollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state, an official said. Ranaut, who is currently in news because of the controversy over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and the BMC's demolition of `illegal' structures at her bungalow, arrived here earlier in the day.
A senior BMC official said she had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit. "Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the `short-term visitor category'," the officer told PTI.
According to BMC officials, Ranaut is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.
