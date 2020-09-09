Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday: Kangana Ranaut terms document dated 2018 as 'fake'

Terming a document stating that BMC had sent a notice regarding unauthorised construction in her Mumbai in 2018, as "fake," actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that BMC had never "sent any notice" to her until Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:48 IST
BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday: Kangana Ranaut terms document dated 2018 as 'fake'
Actor Kangana Ranaut (file). Image Credit: ANI

Terming a document stating that BMC had sent a notice regarding unauthorised construction in her Mumbai in 2018, as "fake," actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that BMC had never "sent any notice" to her until Tuesday. The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share a copy of the said document and accused the Maharashtra government of "spreading fake" information.

"Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info, BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday," she tweeted. "In fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. [?]@mybmc [?] at least have the courage to stand by your audacity. why lie now?," she added.

The document dated October 20, 2018, had been doing rounds on Twitter since Wednesday morning. In a parallel development, the Bombay High Court had earlier in the day stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Kangana's property.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter.Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. Earlier today, Ranaut took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus 'terror' as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the authorities in Belarus of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes. Maxim Znak was the latest figure to...

Stalls will be provided at 'discounted rate' to artists at Delhi Haat, tourism dept campuses: Govt

The Delhi government has decided to provide stalls at a discounted rate to artists and artisans across all the campuses of the tourism department including Delhi Haat. The decision was taken after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ...

Injured crocodile rescued from residential area in Vadodara

An injured crocodile that had wandered from its natural habitat and was roaming in a residential area at Tarsali in Gujarats Vadodara district was rescued by the Wildlife Rescue Trust and the forest department late on Tuesday night. Accordi...

Disney 'very pleased' with debut of new 'Mulan' movie -CFO

Walt Disney Co is very pleased with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action epic Mulan, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.Mulan was made available for purchase in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020