The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee talks on development, Samantha Akkineni dubs at studio

The Family Man Season 2 is a highly demanding web series like Mirzapur Season 2 and Sacred Games Season 3. The premiere date for Season 2 is yet to be announced but that doesn't restrict fans from speculating what they can see next.

The viewers are very much optimistic and happy as The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed before the premiere of Season 2. The creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

Filming of The Family Man Season 2 is reportedly accomplished. Manoj Bajpayee will be reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in the second season. The newest addition in The Family Man Season 2 is Samantha Akkineni.

"With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful technique to make my digital debut, than with one in all India's most beloved sequence, The Family Man 2. I've liked Director Raj & DK's work, and given the worldwide scope and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have requested for higher companions," the 33-year beautiful actress said.

Samantha Akkineni recent visited a dubbing studio to dub for her character in The Family Man Season 2. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share a snap from the dubbing studio.

The Family Man Season 2 is likely to be out in October this year. However, there is no official confirmation on it. The official synopsis if the second season is is yet to be revealed but the series speculate that the series will dive more deeply into the story of each character.

These days, Manoj Bajpayee is often questioned about the airing of The Family Man Season 2. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the 51-year-old actor said," You won't believe when I went to Australia and the USA, those people & not even our Indians and Pakistanis but local people started recognising me. I got completely impressed with the fact that you do something in Mumbai, India and if it's good it makes you reach internationally."

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.

