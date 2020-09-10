Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman Khan reminds fans to 'stay safe' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Wednesday reminded his legion of fans to 'stay safe' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:39 IST
Salman Khan reminds fans to 'stay safe' amid COVID-19 pandemic
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Wednesday reminded his legion of fans to 'stay safe' amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 54-year-old actor shared on Instagram a picture of him, where he is sported wearing a face mask, as he takes a stroll on the bicycle.

For the captions, the actor added the hashtag of 'Stay Safe'. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor keeps his fans well posted as he shares pictures and videos from Panvel where he has been staying since March.

Not just Khan, a slew of Bollywood stars from the industry has been trying their best to let the people know the importance of taking necessary safety measures during these trying times. Earlier in the day megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for the hit show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' shared pictures from the shooting sets, where crew members were seen clad in PPE Kits, masks, gloves, and shield.

Senior actor Anupam Kher is also quite active on social media platforms, stressing on the need to be vigilant and extra cautious as facilities are being re-opened post the coronavirus induced lockdown. India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Goldman banker seeks review of 1MDB charges in Malaysia

Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has asked Malaysian prosecutors to review criminal charges against him for allegedly abetting the sale of 6.5 billion in bonds tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB, his lawyer said on Thursday. The ...

Tennis-No secret to beating Serena, just fight until it's over: Azarenka

There is no secret to beating Serena Williams, says her U.S. Open semi-final opponent Victoria Azarenka, the only chance to win is to fight hard, execute well and remember the 23-times Grand Slam champion is never out of it, no matter the s...

Tennis-Sublime Thiem tames De Minaur to book US Open semi-final spot

Second seed Dominic Thiem delivered a sublime performance to dismantle Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday and canter into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.Thiem needed a little over two hours to record the win under the clos...

UN denounces Kabul attack targeting Afghan Vice President

The Vice President survived the attack but dozens of civilian casualties mostly bystanders were reported in the blast, which took place in a crowded part of the city. Relieved to hear AmrullahSaleh2 survived todays deplorable attack in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020