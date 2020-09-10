Salman Khan reminds fans to 'stay safe' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Wednesday reminded his legion of fans to 'stay safe' amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 54-year-old actor shared on Instagram a picture of him, where he is sported wearing a face mask, as he takes a stroll on the bicycle.

For the captions, the actor added the hashtag of 'Stay Safe'. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor keeps his fans well posted as he shares pictures and videos from Panvel where he has been staying since March.

Not just Khan, a slew of Bollywood stars from the industry has been trying their best to let the people know the importance of taking necessary safety measures during these trying times. Earlier in the day megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for the hit show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' shared pictures from the shooting sets, where crew members were seen clad in PPE Kits, masks, gloves, and shield.

Senior actor Anupam Kher is also quite active on social media platforms, stressing on the need to be vigilant and extra cautious as facilities are being re-opened post the coronavirus induced lockdown. India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases. (ANI)