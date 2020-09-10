Anne Hathaway in talks to join Doug Liman's 'Lockdown'

American actor Anne Hathaway is in talks to star in filmmaker Doug Liman's upcoming project 'Lockdown'. According to Variety, the forthcoming movie is a heist and romantic comedy taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bankrolled by P.J. van Sandwijk with Alison Winter, the script of the movie is written by Steven Knight. Producers are aiming to begin shooting by the end of September, reported Variety.

However, more details of the movie and the other casting of the flick are yet to be officially announced. Hathaway, who won an Oscar for 'Les Miserables' in 2012, was recently seen in movies like 'Ocean's 8', 'Serenity', 'Dark Waters', and 'The Hustle'.

The 37-year-old actor was also seen in Netflix's political thriller 'The Last Thing He Wanted'. Her upcoming project includes 'The Witches' by Robert Zemeckis, which is a remake for Warner Bros. The movie is set to be released in 2021. (ANI)