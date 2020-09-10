Tabu to present award at TIFF Tribute Awards

Left Menu
10-09-2020
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Indian star Tabu has been announced as one of the presenters for the Tribute Awards at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The ceremony will be broadcast on September 15 during the 45th edition of the prestigious movie gala. The 49-year-old actor joins global stars Colin Farell, Jodie Foster, Olivia Colma, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and filmmaker Ava DuVernay as presenters for the awards.

The festival organisers had earlier announced that veteran actor Anthony Hopkins, directors Chloe Zhao and Mira Nair will be honoured at the TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony. Nair and Tabu, who previously worked together on 2006 feature "The Namesake" , recently collaborated for the filmmaker's BBC series "A Suitable Boy" .

The director will be honoured with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media during the ceremony, while Hopkins, an Oscar winner for "The Silence of the Lambs" , will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award. Zhao, the director of indie hit "The Rider" and upcoming "Nomadland", will be recognised with the TIFF Ebert Director Award.

The festival previously announced that another Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award. The ceremony will also present Grammy Award–winning composer Terence Blanchard with TIFF Variety Artisan Award and "Beans" director Tracey Deer with TIFF Emerging Talent Award.

The awards honour the film industry's outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognising leading members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artiste and creator. The festival, which runs from September 10 to 19, will close with Nair's "A Suitable Boy" . Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane's "The Disciple" , set in the world of Hindustani classical music, follows a young vocalist who struggles to reconcile the purity of his art with the demands of a fast-changing world, is also a part of the festival.

