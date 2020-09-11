Left Menu
Development News Edition

St Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

The snakes also sometimes store sperm for delayed fertilization. The birth also is unusual because ball pythons usually stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60s, Wanner said. The genetic sampling will show whether the eggs were reproduced sexually or asexually, called facultative parthenogenesis. The only other ball python in the zoo's herpetarium is a male that's about 31.

PTI | Stlouis | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:21 IST
St Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

Experts at the St Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades. Mark Wanner, manager of herpetology at the zoo, said it unusual but not rare for ball pythons to reproduce asexually. The snakes also sometimes store sperm for delayed fertilization.

The birth also is unusual because ball pythons usually stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60s, Wanner said. “She'd definitely be the oldest snake we know of in history,” to lay eggs, Wanner said, noting the she is the oldest snake ever documented in a zoo.

The python, which has not been given a name, laid the eggs July 23. Three of the eggs remain in an incubator, two were used for genetic sampling and snakes in the other two eggs did not survive, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The eggs that survive should hatch in about a month. The genetic sampling will show whether the eggs were reproduced sexually or asexually, called facultative parthenogenesis.

The only other ball python in the zoo's herpetarium is a male that's about 31. The snakes aren't on public view. The private owner gave the female to the zoo in 1961. She laid a clutch of eggs in 2009 that didn't survive. Another clutch was born in 1990 but those eggs might have been conceived with the male because at the time, the snakes were put in buckets together while keepers cleaned their cages.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Deepak Chahar to train from today: CSK CEO

By Baidurjo Bhose In what comes as a big boost for Chennai Super Kings CSK going into their first game of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19, pace spearhead Deepak Chahar will start training from Friday.Sp...

Police chief accused of rigging his own hiring resigns

The police chief of Connecticuts largest city resigned Thursday hours after being arrested on federal charges that he teamed with Bridgeports personnel director to rig the hiring process to ensure he got the job two years ago. Mayor Joe Gan...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares struggle to shake off bearish mood as U.S. tech giants wobble

Share markets struggled globally on Friday in a shadow cast by overnight falls in U.S. big tech shares, as well as doubts about the prospects for a U.S. stimulus after the Senate rejected a Republican bill. European stocks are expected to t...

Development of Brahma Kamal Vatika underway in Kedarnath

To meet the high demand of Brahma Kamal flower for offering at the shrine, Kedarnath Wildlife Division is developing a Brahma Kamal Vatika garden in Kedarnath valley. Amit Kanwar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kedarnath Wildlife Division, told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020