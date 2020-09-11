Left Menu
Robert De Niro, John Malkovich to star in 'Wash Me in the River'

Emmett is currently working on his first directorial production, "Midnight in the Switchgrass", which also features Kelly opposite his real-life girlfriend, actor Megan Fox. The filmmaker will start filming "Wash Me in the River" in Georgia and Puerto Rico in November.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:42 IST
Veteran actors Robert De Niro and John Malkovich have teamed up for filmmaker Randall Emmett's second directorial "Wash Me in the River". The movie, which has a script from Adam Taylor Barker, will also star musician Machine Gun Kelly, reported Deadline.

Described as an action-thriller in the vein of  "No Country for Old Men" , the movie will follow a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted  in his fiance's death. Two cops are hot on his trail.

The filmmaker will start filming "Wash Me in the River" in Georgia and Puerto Rico in November. Emmett, George Furla, and Tim Sullivan will produce the project, with Alex Eckert, Nicholas D’Angelo, and Lydia Hull serving as the executive producers.

