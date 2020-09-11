Left Menu
Development News Edition

Caitlyn Jenner had no idea 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' was ending

Former Olympic athlete and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner was not made aware ahead of time that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' was ending.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:07 IST
Caitlyn Jenner had no idea 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' was ending
Caitlyn Jenner . Image Credit: ANI

Former Olympic athlete and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner was not made aware ahead of time that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' was ending. According to Fox News, being the ex-spouse of Kris Jenner and the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the 70-year-old star is Kardashian-adjacent but appeared regularly on the show for several seasons. She has since made occasional appearances.

In an interview with Australia's 'The Morning Show,' Jenner revealed that she was never made aware of the show's ending. "I heard it on the news," she admitted when she was asked how she had heard about the show coming to an end.

Jenner continued, "Nobody called me, I heard it through the media. Was I surprised? No. But that show is probably the greatest reality show in history." She went on to praise her own daughters and former step-daughters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian for holding up such a long-running program alongside their matriarch.

"These girls have done just an amazing job to keep to the show going, come up with material," she said. Jenner then recalled meeting with E! network for the first time with Kris and their daughters and being told, 'We don't know if we get it, but we'll order six shows. One camera doing six shows."

After being just a few episodes in, E! ordered more, recalled Jenner before the success of the show was obvious. Jenner said, "It went from there and it seems like it never stopped. The girls and Kris have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going this long."

She then said she feels "it's time" for the show to come to an end because "everybody's in a different place now." "Nothing lasts forever, and shows do come and go. This one is by far done the best, I think, of any reality show in history," added Jenner. "So at some point, it's going to come to an end."

Finally, she noted that several of the members of the family are embarking on other journeys, and feels that "they really want to pursue the other things probably more right now because there's where their future is." It was announced on Tuesday that the hit reality show would be coming to an end in 2021.

The announcement made by Kim via Instagram in a letter "to our amazing fans." A spokesperson for E! also confirmed the move to Fox News. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the 39-year-old reality star and businesswoman captioned a lengthy note. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro official renders surface online; boasts 108MP triple camera

The official renders of Xiaomis upcoming flagship, the Mi 10T Pro have leaked online. The Chinese phone maker is expected to launch the Mi 10T Series likely comprising the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite, later this month.A leaker who go...

Senior Police officer, 2 others killed in road accident

A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district on Friday. Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her ...

ECB policymakers highlight risk from strong euro, nuancing Lagarde message

European Central Bank policymakers warned on Friday against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the banks benign message from a day earlier, which some argued denied difficult realities.Speaking...

COVID-19 recoveries in India surge to 35,42,663

Sixty per cent of the daily new COVID-19 recoveries in India are coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020