Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Collaborates with Tarun Tahiliani

The one-of-a-kind hybrid fashion experience encapsulated all the glamour and glitz with an impactful story through an on-ground set-up brought alive through a digital premiere. Through a theatrical representation of fashion, 25 muses donned 25 stunning looks, both menswear and womenswear, in a larger-than-life custom set designed by Tarun Tahiliani, showcasing his 25-year journey.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:32 IST
Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani kick-starts the first-ever digital premiere of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, showcasing 'INFINITE', My Identity, My Pride New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India Thursday saw the first-ever digital collaboration between Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and designer extraordinaire Tarun Tahiliani to celebrate his 25 years in the industry. For years, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has set the benchmark for the fashion industry in India, collaborating with the Indian designer community, promoting the Indian design aesthetic. The tour has evolved over the years from conventional runway shows to festivals of fashion and today, in these unique times, the digital leg, in collaboration with Tarun Tahiliani, celebrated a story of My Identity, My Pride. The evening showcased elements of Pride in his craft and heritage, being modern and having a 'Stream of Consciousness' as an entity. The striking experience uncovered the idea of 'INFINITE' possibilities in one's lives by setting an example for the world to follow. The one-of-a-kind hybrid fashion experience encapsulated all the glamour and glitz with an impactful story through an on-ground set-up brought alive through a digital premiere.

Through a theatrical representation of fashion, 25 muses donned 25 stunning looks, both menswear and womenswear, in a larger-than-life custom set designed by Tarun Tahiliani, showcasing his 25-year journey. The storytelling was a salute to the wheel of life, the designer’s inspirations, the studio’s past and its evolution into the future – a true representation of the brand. The evening was an immersive experience showcasing a compelling take on ‘Pride’ with modern Indian pieces of clothing that were fully accessorized with modern-day versions of chotis, bindis and much more to add historical opulence to a more contemporary whim. Speaking on the occasion, Ishwindar Singh, GM Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has been bringing alive unique experiences for over 15 years in the fashion and style landscape. We’ve had a long and special journey with Tarun, and today, as he celebrates 25 years in the industry, we’re equally excited for our consumers to experience this show from the comfort of their homes. The journey of ‘Pride’ that we set off on over the last two years continues to take center stage this year as well, bringing alive a distinct expression of ‘My Identity, My Pride’.” Weaving a seamless story around ‘My Identity, My Pride’, Tarun Tahiliani said, “There is nothing more important than one’s identity, an expression that defines you as being distinct from the world. This collaboration is a celebration of my journey and the myriad and varied influences that have inspired its course over the years. I take immense pride in expressing who I am and where I stand today, and in my association with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020, because it gives me the opportunity to celebrate my identity with Pride.” Link to the show: https://youtu.be/GwQtGscRIdw LUXURY PARTNER – Swarovski | JEWELLERY PARTNER – SHRI PARAMANI JEWELS To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Designer Tarun Tahiliani at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour X Tarun Tahiliani PWR PWR

