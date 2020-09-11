Aggretsuko Season 4 likely to be out in 2021, what more we know

It is difficult to speculate when Aggretsuko Season 4 will be released. The third season completed on August 27, 2020 with remarkable success and fans are wondering when the fourth season will be out.

The release of Aggretsuko Season 4 is not possible in 2020. There has always been a gap of one year between two seasons. The first season was released in April 2018, the second season in June 2019 and the third season in August this year. Thus, the fourth season can't be expected before 2021.

Aggretsuko Season 4 may further be delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the web, anime, television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The previous season ended with multiple cliffhangers and the main incomplete part is whether or not there will be any relationship between Haido and Retsuko. The final moments showed Retsuko might just be willing to give him a chance. Aggretsuko Season 4 will determine if there is any chance for a beautiful relationship between them than Haida's obsession.

The renewal for Aggretsuko Season 4 is yet to be done. Currently, Netflix is silent on its renewal. However, it is a matter of time and we are sure it will be renewed soon.

A mobile game, Aggretsuko: The Short Timer Strikes Back, was released by Hive for Android and iOS in July 2020.

Aggretsuko Season 4 is likely to be released in the fall of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear