Gordon Ramsay to host BBC game show 'Bank Balance'

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be hosting the game show "Bank Balance" for BBC One. Ramsay, who has featured in shows such as "Top Gear" , "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef US" , will also produce the new series through his banner Studio Ramsay.

Described as a "high-stakes, high-pressure" game show, "Bank Balance" will see contestants test their poise, precision, knowledge, and nerve to succeed to build themselves a fortune - or see it come crashing down in an instant. In a statement from BBC, Ramsay said he is confident that the show will be "truly epic".

"It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and loses even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance. I'm so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars," he added. Studio Ramsay's Fernando De Jesus, Tom Day, Sam Smail, and Bronson Payne will produce the show.

Ramsay and Jo Wallace will be executive producers.