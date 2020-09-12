Left Menu
Reminiscing about her 1997 romantic drama 'Hameshaa', actor Kajol on Saturday got nostalgic as the movie clocked 23 years on the horizon of Indian cinema.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 11:39 IST
Kajol celebrates 23 years of 'Hameshaa' with throwback picture
Picture shared by Kajol (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing about her 1997 romantic drama 'Hameshaa', actor Kajol on Saturday got nostalgic as the movie clocked 23 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor took a walk down the memory lane as she posted a picture on Twitter from the sets of the film with her co-stars. In the picture, Kajol is seen standing with her co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Aditya Pancholi while the trio smile.

Along with the picture, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor noted, "#Throwback to 23 Years ago, filming 'Hameshaa'#23YearsOfHameshaa #Memories." Celebrity followers including Abhishek Bachchan and more than 51 thousand fans liked the post over the photo-sharing platform.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film stars Aditya Pancholi, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. Aruna Irani and Kader Khan have supporting roles in the film. The film explores reincarnation and marks Sanjay Gupta's third collaboration with Aditya Pancholi. (ANI)

