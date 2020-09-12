Left Menu
Universal moves 'Candyman' to 2021

The film, a remake of 1992 horror classic, has been directed by DaCosta from a screenplay she wrote with Peele. "Candyman" was originally set to hit theatre on October 16. However, Universal and MGM have now decided to set a new release date amid uncertainty over reopening of cinema houses in the US.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-09-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 11:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Universal has delayed Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta's "Candyman" till 2021. The film, a remake of 1992 horror classic, has been directed by DaCosta from a screenplay she wrote with Peele.

"Candyman" was originally set to hit the theatre on October 16. However, Universal and MGM have now decided to set a new release date amid uncertainty over the reopening of cinema houses in the US. The two studios plan to announce the new release date in the coming weeks, according to Variety.

The news came hours after Warner Bros. shifted blockbuster release "Wonder Woman 1984" to December 25. "Candyman" , which features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead, has been co-produced by Peele, who won an Oscar for his directorial "Get Out".

The original film featured Tony Todd as the hook-wielding supernatural killer who, according to a legend, appears after his name is called five times. It was directed by Bernard Rose from a script by Clive Barker. The new film has been described as a "spiritual sequel" to the original with the story returning to the same neighborhood where the legend of Candyman began, a section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood.

