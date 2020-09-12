Siddhanth Chaturvedi announces wrap on 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' shoot

Actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi on Saturday wrapped the shooting of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with the shooting of 'one last song' of the film. The 'Gully Boy' star shared an all smiles picture of the lead star cast and penned a note for the team. In the picture, Siddhanth is seen standing along with debutante Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

"Wrapped up #BuntyAurBabli2 with one last song," wrote Siddhanth as he posted the candid picture on Instagram. Expressing gratitude to the entire team, he added, "Grateful that the entire team made sure all safety measures were thoroughly implemented."

Celebrity followers including Rajkummar Rao and more than 53,000 fans hit like on the post within 32 minutes of being posted. Sharvari noted in the comments section, "Mere Bunty!" with two red heart emojis.

For 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' Siddhanth will feature as the new Bunty, whereas the character of Babli will be played by Sharvari, a young talent YRF discovered two years ago. The sequel of the 2005 release is also set to reunite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years and will showcase them as the original Bunty Aur Babli, the release stated. (ANI)