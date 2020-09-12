Gary Fleder boards espionage thriller ‘Line of Control’ as director

Filmmaker-writer Gary Fleder has come on board as the director for espionage thriller "Line of Control", to be produced by Brickell & Broadbridge International (BBI)

Ben Dubash has penned the script, reported Variety

The movie will explore the intense subculture of kidnapping and ransom in the US through a specialist who fights to rescue the daughter of a senator. Jeff Elliott and Joel Shapiro of BBI are producing the project along with Cindy Cowan. Cast of the film will be announced soon and the makers are planning to start the production by mid next year.