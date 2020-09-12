Former editor-in-chief of Tarun Bharat dead

Nagpur, Sep 12 (PTI)Digambar Ghumre alias Mamasaheb, a former editor-in-chief of Marathi daily Tarun Bharat, died here on Saturday due to old age, the district information office said. He was 93.

According to the district information office, Ghumre died in his sleep at his residence. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

The Marathi daily is widely seen inclined towards the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)..