Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Father of the Bride’ co-writer teases cast reunion

Coming soon to the phone in your hand!” Meyers, 70, wrote in the caption. The 1991 movie, directed by Charles Shyer, featured Martin as George Banks and Diane Keaton as his wife, Nina.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:53 IST
‘Father of the Bride’ co-writer teases cast reunion

Veteran actor Steve Martin’s George Banks will be back on the screens once again as “Father of the Bride” co-writer Nancy Meyers has teased that the fans will get to see a reunion soon. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Meyers hinted at the cast reunion with a photo of the movie's poster featuring Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. “If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!” Meyers, 70, wrote in the caption.

The 1991 movie, directed by Charles Shyer, featured Martin as George Banks and Diane Keaton as his wife, Nina. Williams-Paisley played George and Nina’s daughter Annie, who gives her parents the biggest shock of their lives as she announces her engagement after returning from her university in abroad.

The movie focused on the overprotective father (George) and his equations with his wife, daughter and future son-in-law, as he plans the best wedding for his little girl. "Father of the Bride" , a remake of the 1950 Vincente Minnelli film of the same name, was followed up by a 1995 sequel..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Oxygen plants in Gujarat asked to ramp up production

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat health department has directed oxygen manufacturing units to ramp up production to maximum capacity and ensure that 50 per cent of it is medical oxygen meant for hospitals. In a notificati...

Union Minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital in Goa on Saturday after recovering. Naik said he was doing well while leaving the hospital for his residence. As...

Hemant Soren meets Lalu Prasad in RIMS, says will fight Bihar polls together.

Hemant Soren meets Lalu Prasad in RIMS, says will fight Bihar polls together....

IPL will set the momentum for Australia tour, says KXIP pacer Mohd Shami

The IPL is the right kind of tournament that allows players to get into the groove nicely, an absolute must before they hit the Australian shores for two and half months, feels Indian teams premier speedster Mohammed Shami. The Australia-bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020