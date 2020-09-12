Left Menu
Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 59-year-old actor said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors. "The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have history of diabetes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:31 IST
Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 59-year-old actor said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors. "The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have history of diabetes. So today morning I got admitted. Shivpuri told PTI.  Shivpuri, who recently shot for comedy show "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan" , said even though adequate safety measures were followed on the sets, she still doesn't know how she contracted the disease.

"I have no idea how I got COVID-19... Nobody seems to know where one would get it from," the actor added. Shivpuri had revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in the day in a post on her official Instagram page. "Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested," she had posted. In her over three-decade-long career, Shivpuri has featured in many critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Raja", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" , "Khamoshi" , "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" , "Biwi No.1", "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...".

On the small screen, she has been part of shows such as "Yatra", "Sasural Simar Ka" , "Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi" and "Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani". As of Friday, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh, with the death toll reaching 28,724, according to health official..

