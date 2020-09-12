Nagpur: Man booked after wife commits suicide

A Nagpur resident was bookedafter his 23-year-old wife allegedly committed suicide afterbeing tortured for dowry, police said on Saturday

Megha Dhande ended her life by consuming poison onFriday and her husband Amit has been charged under sections498(a), 306 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code, an official said

"On the basis of a complaint given by Megha's sister,we have booked Amit for abetment of suicide and dowryharassment. Further probe is underway," he added.