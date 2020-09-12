Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugs probe: NCB conducts raids in Mumbai and Goa, nabs six

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the drug angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Saturday conducted raids at various locations in Mumbai and Goa and nabbed six persons, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 23:32 IST
Drugs probe: NCB conducts raids in Mumbai and Goa, nabs six
The NCB team also took into custody one Dywan Anthony Fernandes, a suspected supplier of cannabis, and two others from Dadar, the official said, adding that 500 gm cannabis was recovered from the trio. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the drug angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Saturday conducted raids at various locations in Mumbai and Goa and nabbed six persons, an official said. The sleuths raided certain locations in central Mumbai and western suburbs on specific information, he said, adding that one Karam Jeet Singh Anand (23) was picked up in connection with the drug angle probe.

Banned substances like ganja, charas etc. were seized from Anand, he said. The NCB team also took into custody one Dywan Anthony Fernandes, a suspected supplier of cannabis, and two others from Dadar, the official said, adding that 500 gm cannabis was recovered from the trio.

Simultaneously, one Ankush Arenja (29) was nabbed from suburban Powai, he said. Arenjaused to receive the contraband from Karam Jeet Singh Anand and used to supply it to one of the accused, Anuj Keshwani, who was arrested earlier by the NCB's SIT in its drug link probe.

NCB officials recovered 42 gm charas and Rs 1,12,400 from Aneja, the official added. In another raid, Chris Costa was apprehended by NCB from Goa.

The raids were led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the official said. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drugs case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput,s manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

A's 3B Chapman to have season-ending hip surgery

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will have surgery on his ailing right hip Monday and will miss the remainder of the season. Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list due to hip tendinitis. He has not played since leaving a ...

Over 2,100 commuters as Noida Metro begins full ops

The Noida-Greater Noida Metros ridership crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday, as it resumed full-fledged operations for the first time after over five months, officials said.&#160; The rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, recorded 2,1...

DDA retrieves 5,000 sq m of land after three-day demolition drive

A three-day anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the DDA starting September 8 near Yamuna bank following which 5,000 sq m of land was retrieved, sources said on Saturday. The drive was conducted as per the directions of the National Gre...

"Nomadland" wins top prize at Venice film festival

Nomadland, a U.S. movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday. The film, directed by U.S.-based Chinese director Chloe Zhao, star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020