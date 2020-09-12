Drugs probe: NCB conducts raids in Mumbai and Goa, nabs six

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the drug angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Saturday conducted raids at various locations in Mumbai and Goa and nabbed six persons, an official said. The sleuths raided certain locations in central Mumbai and western suburbs on specific information, he said, adding that one Karam Jeet Singh Anand (23) was picked up in connection with the drug angle probe.

Banned substances like ganja, charas etc. were seized from Anand, he said. The NCB team also took into custody one Dywan Anthony Fernandes, a suspected supplier of cannabis, and two others from Dadar, the official said, adding that 500 gm cannabis was recovered from the trio.

Simultaneously, one Ankush Arenja (29) was nabbed from suburban Powai, he said. Arenjaused to receive the contraband from Karam Jeet Singh Anand and used to supply it to one of the accused, Anuj Keshwani, who was arrested earlier by the NCB's SIT in its drug link probe.

NCB officials recovered 42 gm charas and Rs 1,12,400 from Aneja, the official added. In another raid, Chris Costa was apprehended by NCB from Goa.

The raids were led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the official said. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drugs case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput,s manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.