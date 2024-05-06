Goa: Polling in Both Lok Sabha Seats on May 7; Over 11 Lakh Voters

More than 11 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in elections to both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa on Tuesday, where the Congress and BJP are locked in a straight fight. The coastal state has two Lok Sabha constituencies — North Goa and South Goa.

''We are all ready with all the required facilities at polling stations. I appeal to all the voters to cast their ballots from 7 am to 6 pm,'' North Goa district collector Sneha Gitte said. The polling booths are set up as per the Election Commission's guidelines. Considering the hot weather conditions, voters will be provided refreshments and water at polling booths, she said.

North Goa will see the BJP's sitting MP Shripad Naik take on Congress's Ramakant Khalap, while in South Goa, the saffron party has fielded entrepreneur Pallavi Dempo against Navy-veteran-turned politician Viriato Fernandes of the Congress.

The South Goa Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Congress' Francisco Sardinha.

Sixteen candidates, eight each in North and South Goa Lok Sabha constituencies, are in the fray.

As per the data on the website of the office of Goa's Chief Electoral Officer, the state has 11,79,644 voters, including 5,80,710 in North Goa and 5,98,934 in South Goa, as on April 19. Of the total number of voters, there are 5,71,617 men, 6,07,715 women and 12 members of the transgender community. Besides, there are 300 service voters, including 133 in North Goa and 167 in South Goa, the data stated.

The run-up to the elections saw rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP, and the Congress roped in its senior leaders Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera for campaigns in Goa.

A total of 1,725 polling stations have been set up across the coastal state, including 863 in North Goa and 862 in South Goa, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ramesh Verma said in a media statement.

''Of these, 43 model polling booths have been identified in North Goa and 45 in South Goa. The move is aimed at streamlining the voting process and reducing the waiting time,'' he said.

Medical camps will be held at eight model polling stations in urban areas where there is a higher percentage of elderly voters, Verma said.

''After casting their vote, senior citizens can avail health checks by doctors from the Directorate of Health Services,'' he said.

To empower women voters and promote gender equality, 40 dedicated polling stations, also known as 'pink booths', have been set up in both districts, the official said.

''These polling stations will be exclusively managed by women personnel, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for female voters to exercise their democratic right,'' he said.

Verma said environment sustainability has been prioritised, and 40 'green' polling stations have been set up.

''The eco-friendly booths are decorated using sustainable materials such as bamboo and coconut leaves sourced from local vendors, reflecting a commitment to reducing the ecological footprint of the electoral process,'' he said.

Divyang polling stations have also been set up — five in North Goa and three in South Goa, he added.

