Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Definitely not' saying goodbye to Marvel after 'Thor: Love and Thunder': Chris Hemsworth

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has said that he doesn't plan to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 'Thor

ANI | California | Updated: 13-09-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 09:11 IST
'Definitely not' saying goodbye to Marvel after 'Thor: Love and Thunder': Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has said that he doesn't plan to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' the fourth entry in the 'Thor' series. When asked whether Thor would retire after the upcoming movie, Hemsworth in a new interview asserted that it wouldn't be the end for his character.

"Are you crazy?! I'm not going into any retirement period. Thor is far too young for that. He's only 1,500 years old. It's definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so" the 37-year-old actor, in a new interview with the Polish magazine Elle Man as quoted in Variety. When 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was revealed to fans at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, director Taika Waititi confirmed that Natalie Portman, who played Thor's love interest, Jane Foster, would return to the franchise and wield the powerful hammer. In the Marvel comic books, Jane took a spin as a new female Thor when the original hero became unworthy to hold the magical hammer and own the title.

Variety reported that Hemsworth also called the script even more fun than 'Thor: Ragnarok,' his previous solo film that was more light-hearted than earlier films. Hemsworth said, "After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. In this production, there will for sure be a lot of love and a lot of lightning.I'm glad that after all that happened in 'Avengers: Endgame,' I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can't reveal anything about the plot. But to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script, I had a lot more fun than on 'Thor Ragnarok,' and that shows something because that movie was brilliant."

Previously, Hemsworth told Variety on "The Big Ticket" podcast that he wasn't sure when he'd hang up his hammer and cape and exit the Marvel universe. "There will come a day. Whether it's now or in the future, I don't know...Who knows what the sort of future holds. I don't know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequel -- who knows?" he said.

After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is set to release on February 11, 2022. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spurs need to learn how to win ugly, says Lloris

Jose Mourinho is trying to instil a winning mentality at Tottenham Hotspur and the players must buy into his philosophy even if it means sacrificing the style of play they have grown accustomed to, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said. Mourinho ...

Stars trim Knights, move within game of Cup Final

Jamie Benns goal late in the second period proved to be the winner and the Dallas Stars move within a game of the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night in Edmonton. The Stars lead the best-of-seve...

Family of man held Lebanon starts foundation to help others

The family of an American man who was jailed for months in Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he always denied has started a foundation in his name to help families of Americans held hostage overseas. Amer Fakhoury, a ...

Cardinals hit four homers, clobber Reds

Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer to power the Cardinals to 7-1 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Brad Miller, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt also hit home runs for the Cardinals, who are 17-0 when they score at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020