Varun Dhawan treats fans to adorable boomerang with furry friend

Actor Varun Dhawan proved that he is a true-blue dog lover, as the actor treated his fans to an adorable boomerang shaking hands with his furry friend.

Updated: 13-09-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 11:36 IST
A still from the video shared by Varun Dhawan. (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Varun Dhawan proved that he is a true-blue dog lover, as the actor treated his fans to an adorable boomerang shaking hands with his furry friend. The 'Badlapur' actor posted a cute boomerang to Instagram where the actor is seen shaking hands with his four-legged friend. The short clip captured amid the picturesque view of a beach shows Varun sporting a casual look as donned a T-shirt and ripped denim shorts while he sat nearby the dog and shook hands with him.

"You had me at HELLO," wrote the 'Kalank' actor as he shared the cute boomerang. More than 4 lakh fans viewed the clip within 47 minutes of being posted over the photo-sharing platform.

On noticing the post, many fans left lovestruck emojis in the comments section. The 'Main Tera Hero' actor who is quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan shared a refreshing shirtless selfie with the caption "Ab mujhe raat din. Vaccine ka intezaar hain (waiting for COVID-19 vaccine day and night)," taking inspiration from Sonu Nigam's popular song. (ANI)

