'COVID-19 test goes just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories' says Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds who has returned to work on the upcoming Netflix film 'Red Notice,' recently described, in hilarious detail, what it feels like to get a coronavirus test. The 46-year-old star posted a series of photos on Instagram that showcased his reaction to the nasal swab exam.

In the pictures, which were taken by his wife Blake Lively, the 'Deadpool' star can be seen before, during and after the nurse inserted the large Q-tip. And from Reynolds' reaction, the test looked like it hurt. The '6 Underground' star captioned the post as,"Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over."

"No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first," he joked, before crediting Lively as the photographer. Reynolds' post came just a few days after his 'Red Notice' co-star, Gal Gadot, shared a similar post of herself also getting a COVID-19 test.

"Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set but prep looks a little different now..#staysafe," the actress captioned the pic. While Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is also set to star in the comedy action flick, it's unclear if he's returned to set.

Earlier this month, Johnson revealed that he, his wife and their two young daughters, all tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)