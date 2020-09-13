Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix acquires Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf-starrer 'Pieces of a Woman"

Netflix has bagged the worldwide rights for Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo's "Pieces of a Woman". "As a European filmmaker, I couldn’t be more excited and appreciative of finding my home for this film with Netflix. The film also features Ellen Burstyn as Martha's domineering mother. Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-09-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 13:19 IST
Netflix acquires Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf-starrer 'Pieces of a Woman"
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Netflix has bagged the worldwide rights for Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo's "Pieces of a Woman" . The deal with the streamer came just hours after the film's lead star Vanessa Kirby picked up the best actress trophy at the Venice Film Festival, reported Deadline.

The movie marks the English-language debut for Mundruczo, who is best known for directing "White God" , the winner of Prize Un Certain Regard at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. "As a European filmmaker, I couldn't be more excited and appreciative of finding my home for this film with Netflix. Their taste in independent cinema feels like the United Artists of the 1970s. The true champions of filmmakers and original voices for today," the filmmaker said.

"Pieces of a Woman" is about Martha (Kirby) and Sean Carson (Shia LaBeouf), a Boston couple whose lives are irrevocably disrupted when their home birth goes horribly wrong and their midwife (Molly Parker) is brought up on charges of criminal negligence. The film also features Ellen Burstyn as Martha's domineering mother.

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the movie. The film hails from BRON Studios and Little Lamb in association with Creative Wealth Media and Proton Cinema. Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson and Aaron Ryder have produced the project.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU -WAM

The United Arab Emirates Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israels Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.The memorandum of understanding follows the UA...

Mali's M5-RFP coalition rejects junta's post-coup charter

The M5-RFP coalition in Mali that led anti-government protests before last months coup has rejected a political charter pushed through by the ruling junta on Saturday, M5-RFP said. After three days of negotiations with political leaders and...

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed, UK lawmakers says

A trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe scheduled for Sunday in Iran has been postponed, a British lawmaker said on Sunday, citing a conversation with Zaghari-Ratcliffes husband.Member of parliament Tulip Siddiq said...

Cardinals look to continue dominance over Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to maintain their upper hand on the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The NL Central rivals split the first two games of this three-game series, but the Cardinals have won six of nine games against the Red...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020