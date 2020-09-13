Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins big at 77th Venice Film Festival

'The Disciple' -- written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane has won the Best Screenplay at the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 17:14 IST
Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins big at 77th Venice Film Festival
Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane. Image Credit: ANI

'The Disciple' -- written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane has won the Best Screenplay at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. Produced by Vivek Gomber, the award for the Marathi feature was revealed at the closing ceremony of the festival, a day after the International Critics' Prize awarded by FIPRESCI.

This is a historic occasion for Indian Cinema as it marks the second time in six years that a film directed by Tamhane and produced by Gomber, has won two awards at the Venice Film Festival. Earlier, in 2014, their film 'Court' won the Best Film (Orizzonti) award and Chaitanya Tamhane won the Lion of the Future Award.

The 2014-released feature-length film 'Court' marked Tamhane's directorial film, for which he was nominated for best screenwriter at the 9th Asian Film Awards, and also won the best director at the 16th Mumbai Film Festival. Sharing his experience of making 'The Disciple', the director said: "writing the feature movie was by far the most challenging and painful endeavour I have ever undertaken. This honour means a lot to me and it will encourage me to keep pushing my own boundaries even further. I want to dedicate this award to all the musicians, researchers, authors, and historians who helped open the doors to the incredible world of Indian classical music for me."

While Gomber added: "To win the Best Screenplay award amongst such stalwarts is just an incredible feat. I am really grateful to the jury and very proud of Chaitanya. It's the hardest and the loneliest job, but the final script was also what convinced me to back the film." Four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron is serving as executive producer on the movie. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case: Siddaramaiah seeks impartial probe without any political motive

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought merciless action against those involved in drug peddling and substance abuse in the state, and said the investigation into the case has to be impartial and without any...

U.S. Gulf Coast oil firms brace for second strong hurricane in a month

Energy producers and communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast organized evacuations of residents and offshore workers on Sunday as they prepared for the second hurricane strike in less than a month. Tropical Storm Sally strengthened as it crep...

Spotless leader who dedicated his life to serving the poor: Nadda on Raghuvansh Singh

Expressing grief over the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said the former Union minister always gave priority to public service and that Bihar has lost a pro-people leaderIn a statement, Nadda remembered ...

No plans to contest elections; no retreat on airport lease stand: GTech

Group of Technology Companies GTech, the industry body of information technology IT companies in Kerala on Sunday dismissed reports of joining any alternative political movements or contesting the forthcoming civic body elections. GTech was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020