Book brings together prose, poetry that captures essence of love, loss, reconciliation

Then, there are separate pages that act as a mirror reflecting who you feel you are today," he writes. "Emotions, actions, thoughts, all these are a reflection of themes, which make up a physical being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A new book brings together prose, poetry, and couplets that capture the essence of love, loss, and reconciliation at a time when the whole world is enmeshed in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. "And... Perhaps Love" by Sanil Sachar, founding partner of Gurgaon-based incubator Huddle, takes readers on a journey of their own through the turn of each page. It captures the ideas of love, darkness, and the attempt to find balance in life, and consists of themes that resonate with what is being witnessed today.

According to Sachar, each section in this book has a theme and every page has a voice for every mood that shapes life. "This is an experimental book, constructed to help you experiment. It acts as a silent observer for when you want to read it, and a silent listener when you want to communicate to it," he says.

He also says this is not a book written to be read from start to finish. "There is no order in which each of us emotes. Therefore, being unorganized is not chaos, it is a way of life. The conceptualization of this book mirrors how we all live. There are words linked to one another, from the first page to the end. Then, there are separate pages that act as a mirror reflecting who you feel you are today," he writes.

"Emotions, actions, thoughts, all these are a reflection of themes, which make up a physical being. Therefore, some themes rest within, providing a flavor and pick of the day, depending on where you are today. Or simply picking it up to lose yourself in a part you wish you were today," Sachar argues in the book, published by Penguin Random House India.

