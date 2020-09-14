Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravi Kishan asks Govt to take strict action against drug traffickers

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Kishan said drugs come to the country from China and Pakistan and there is a conspiracy by the neighbouring countries to destroy the youth. "We know the problem of drug trafficking and drug addiction is increasing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:46 IST
Ravi Kishan asks Govt to take strict action against drug traffickers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP member Ravi Kishan on Monday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of drug menace in Bollywood and asked the Government to take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Kishan said drugs come to the country from China and Pakistan and there is a conspiracy by the neighbouring countries to destroy the youth.

"We know the problem of drug trafficking and drug addiction is increasing. In this conspiracy, our neighbouring countries are involved... Drugs come to this country via China and Pakistan. Our film industry too is affected," he said. Kishan, who is also a Bhojpuri actor, also praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for doing a good job in unearthing the drug mafia which is trying to spread the menace among youth. "NCB is doing very good work. Guilty must be apprehended quickly and strict action must be taken against them. The Government should stop this conspiracy of neighbouring countries to destroy our youth," he said. The NCB is probing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The agency has arrested several persons including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and Sushant's house manager. Supriya Sule (NCP) demanded that Parliament discuss issues concerning the economy and unemployment which are the biggest challenges in these times. "We should have a debate on the state of economy and unemployment," he said.

Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal) asked the Government to provide smartphones and internet data packages to poor students as they have no means to access online education. Sunil Tatkare (NCP) demanded that Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which functions like a mutual benefit society, should remain 100 per cent under the control of government. S S Barne (Shiv Sena) urged the Centre to release GST compensation to Maharashtra which is probably the worst COVID affected state and needs funds to fight the pandemic. Manish Tewari (Cong) urged the Government to include Punjabi language as the official language in the the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir along with Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, Urdu and English.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

National Nutrition Month: Protein Report Card Launched by Right To Protein

Answering the Government of Indias call on adopting nutrition report cards, Right To Protein introduces an exclusive Protein Report Card for Indian citizens to self-assess and improve their nutritional intake. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bu...

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

Sony is gearing up to launch the PlayStation 5 PS5 console this holiday season. Before it is officially unveiled, the Japanese tech giant wants to give fans a quick look at some of the great games and features coming to the PS5, at the laun...

TAKE A LOOK-Yoshihide Suga set to be Japan prime minister, succeeding Abe

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was chosen head of Japans ruling party on Monday and poised to be named prime minister on Wednesday, succeeding Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving leader, for whom Suga has long been a loyal aide....

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had expunged the remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020