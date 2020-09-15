Left Menu
People News Roundup: 'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

People News Roundup: 'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its contemporary pine furniture, brightly coloured fabrics and tasteful kitchenware which proved a big hit with the public.

